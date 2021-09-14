CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US climate action

 8 days ago

Oct. 28 – Nov. 18, Thursdays at 6 p.m. central, online You are invited to join an online discussion series built around 15-minute videos featuring interviews with US faith leaders, representatives of climate-impacted communities from the global South, and presentations by UN officials and other experts. The videos walk viewers through four key climate policy issues that intersect with universal faith concerns for vulnerable and marginalized people. The series focuses on how climate change is […]

kingstonthisweek.com

Climate protesters call on politicians to prioritize climate action

Young and old alike gathered on Wednesday afternoon in City Park to call on the federal government to take meaningful action on climate change. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. A group of Queen’s University students and local climate activists involved with 350...
ENVIRONMENT
batonrougenews.net

Politicians still refuse to take action on climate disaster

After Hurricane Ida, stopping the Line 3 pipeline in line with Indigenous demands is a perfect opportunity for political leaders to take climate action, writes Sonali Kolhatkar. ON 29 AUGUST 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster as floodwaters breached the levees around...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cooldavis.org

Local Solutions for Climate Action and Neighborhood Resilience

The Cool Davis Q3 Coalition engaged several speakers and neighborhood leaders on the topic of neighborhood-level resilience at its meeting in August. Sascha von Meier of the UC Berkeley EcoBlock program and Mark Lakeman of Communitecture in Portland, Oregon, presented compelling projects on both ends of the technological scale, from block-level micro-grids to the details of placemaking. The main theme to these presentations and others was the “sweet spot” of tackling resilience at the neighborhood and even block level.
DAVIS, CA
earth.com

Climate editorial calls for urgent action by world leaders

The chief editors of 17 health journals based around the world have simultaneously published an editorial in 233 international journals to address the climate crisis. The report makes an urgent appeal to world leaders to limit rising temperatures, halt the destruction of nature, and to restore biodiversity and protect health.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Decisive collective action could reduce climate migration

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): Climate change could force 216 million people to migrate within their own countries by 2050. The World Bank's updated Groundswell report released today finds that climate change, an increasingly potent driver of migration, could force 216 million people across six world regions to move within their countries by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
United Nations
AFP

Biden praised after pledging to double US climate finance contribution

President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to "double" US contributions towards a goal of mobilizing $100 billion for countries hardest-hit by global warming, a move hailed as a rare piece of good news in the climate crisis. Experts said the announcement would take the American contribution to the commitment, made by developed countries ahead of the 2015 Paris agreement, to approximately $11.4 billion annually. "This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal. The announcement comes weeks before the next major UN climate conference, COP26 in Glasgow. The summit is seen as critical to keeping alive the goal of limiting long term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
U.S. POLITICS
wustl.edu

Biologist Bose awarded Anant Fellowship for Climate Action

Arpita Bose, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action, a one-year, immersive global program for climate change “solutionaries.”. Bose studies microbial metabolisms and their influence on biogeochemical cycling using an interdisciplinary approach. The Anant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Miami

Op-Ed: The Day the Climate Crisis Came Home

On the anniversary of the "orange day" caused by wildfire smoke in San Francisco, CNBC Climate Editor Matt Rosoff shares his personal recollections of how that day brought the climate crisis home. The good news is: As more people experience events like this, collective will to solve the problem will...
ENVIRONMENT
westwoodhorizon.com

The Greece Fires Should Remind Us to Take Action Against Climate Change

Beginning early August, over 600 wildfires have rampaged across Greece’s forests, taking two lives and requiring thousands of people to evacuate. According to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, this terrifying devastation would soon become known as “a disaster of unprecedented proportions,” raising countless concerns over what caused it in the first place. The human population is ultimately to blame for this disaster. It should serve as a horrifying reminder that our seemingly harmless actions can amount to catastrophe over time.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Xi’s Coal Pledge Is Climate Followership, Not Leadership

As a second act, it doesn’t quite match up to the promise of the original. At last year’s United Nations General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to reduce his country’s emissions to net zero by 2060 and hit peak pollution by 2030. That was a genuinely striking commitment from a country that had long chafed at pollution controls. At this year’s meeting, he pledged to end the financing of coal-fired power stations overseas. That will have more of an immediate effect — but unlike last year’s announcement, it’s a fait accompli in all but name.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

World leaders will hold closed-door climate meet at UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a closed-door meeting of world leaders Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York to boost climate commitments. The roundtable comes less than six weeks before a major United Nations climate meeting, COP26, in Glasgow, aimed at ensuring the world meets its goal of holding century-end warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. "UNGA is the last big moment in the international calendar ahead of COP26," Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said in a statement. "Climate change will be the UK's top priority." Woodward said Britain would press countries to "cut emissions, particularly phasing out coal, and revitalising and protecting nature."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Boris Johnson tells world leaders 'frustrated' at climate inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor their climate fund pledges. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations to cut their carbon emissions, minimize the impact of climate change and adapt their economies to deal with its effects. "Everyone nods and we all agree that 'something must be done,'" said Johnson, whose country will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. "Yet I confess I'm increasingly frustrated that the something to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough."
ENVIRONMENT
cityofpaloalto.org

Climate Action Plan Blog Series: How Electric Appliances Can Help Us..

Each month, the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (S/CAP) Ad Hoc Committee will delve into various topics related to the S/CAP update — the City’s roadmap of strategies needed to meet the City’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 80 percent by 2030 and other community-wide sustainability goals. Read this new blog to learn more about the September Ad Hoc meeting, focusing on residential building electrification and ways to share input on this important community priority. Read the first blog in this series to learn more about the S/CAP Ad Hoc Committee, City sustainability programs, and more.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Boost for Boris Johnson’s climate plan as Biden doubles US contribution

US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.Mr Biden had already doubled the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

