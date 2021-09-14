Ruth Ozeki
Inprint, Houston’s premier literary arts nonprofit organization, presents a livestream event with Booker Prize finalist Ruth Ozeki on Monday, September 27, 7 pm CT as part of the 2021/2022 Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series. Ozeki will give a brief reading from her new novel The Book of Form and Emptiness, which has been named a most anticipated book of the fall by Time, Vulture, Lit Hub, The Millions, Publishers Weekly, and Bookpage. The program will also […]thekatynews.com
