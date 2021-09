Cities and towns in the Berkshires, Massachusetts, and across the United States will be pausing Saturday to honor those that were killed during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, and to pay tribute to local war veterans who have given their lives for their country. A ceremony in the City of Pittsfield and a procession through five southern Berkshire towns are among the many tributes that will take place Saturday.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO