CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Lexus IS 500 Review: Aggressive But Not Appealing

By Eileen Falkenberg-Hull
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lexus has put a V8 under the hood of its IS compact sedan, giving the car more power but not making it competitive with other performance-focused models.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible First Test: Flawed—and Fabulous

Decades from now, the Lexus LC convertible will shine at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Free from the practical demands of new-car buyers, no one will think twice about unintuitive tech or question why the turn signal stalk feels like it belongs in a Toyota. People won't fixate on how a 471-hp convertible could be out-accelerated by a 335-hp AWD competitor; instead, they'll salivate over the sound of a naturally aspirated V-8. Remember those? They'll walk around the LC500 and admire the inimitable design. From a brand once associated with hybrids and sensible luxury, the 2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible is a refreshing change of pace for drivers focused more on emotion than track-tested performance or frustrating touchpads.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Is#Acura#V8#German#Infiniti
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus IS500 F Sport First Test: An Excellent Ending

Alright commenters, forum posters, tweeters, and general looky-loos—it's time to put your money where your mouth is: Spend now or forever hold your peace. You want a free-breathin', air-suckin', turbo-teetotaler V-8 sports sedan with honest-to-goodness rear-wheel drive? Prove it. Buy a 2022 Lexus IS500 F Sport before it leaves production, or so help us if we catch you complaining about the lack of naturally aspirated, rear-drive V-8 sedans for the rest of your days.
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

The Lexus IS 500 Is Not the Rowdy V-8 Screamer You Were Expecting

My first hour behind the wheel of the Lexus IS 500, I was thinking about it all wrong. See, we've been led to expect certain things when an automaker shoehorns a big V-8 into a small, rear-drive sedan. Rowdy, neighbor-waking, vertebrae-pummeling things. Nurburgring lap-time-setting things. The V-8 engine is swiftly becoming specialized equipment, reserved for vehicles with vaunted letters on their decklids: AMG, M, V.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance Channels the Past

From the October 2021 issue of Car and Driver. We often pine for bygone vehicles, wishing automakers would continue building the great ones forever. Some say you can never go back, but apparently Lexus isn't among them. With the 2022 IS500 F Sport Performance, the brand has reached into its catalog of hits and pulled out the more-than-decade-old, still-amazing 5.0-liter V-8 that debuted in the IS F (and continues on in the LC500) and created a V-8 sports sedan that rekindles a love we thought we'd lost.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CNET

2022 Polestar 2 first drive review: Expanded appeal

When the Polestar 2 EV launched last year it was solely available with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain and in one basically fully loaded spec, with the only options being a performance package, leather upholstery, wheel designs and paint color. But for 2022 Polestar introduced a new single-motor model with fewer standard features, significantly lowering the base price and expanding the car's appeal to a wider range of consumers. Good news is, the entry-level car is just as good.
CARS
CNET

2022 Lexus IS 500 first drive review: Rethinking expectations

"Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance" might not roll off the tongue quite as nicely as "Lexus IS F," but there's a lot to be said for truth in advertising. Despite a number of similarities in design and execution, the new IS 500 is not a direct successor to the beloved IS F sold from 2007 to 2014. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing depends on your priorities.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus IS500 F Sport Driven: Worth the Price

The hype and anticipation surrounding the 2022 Lexus IS500 F Sport, which began circulating early in the year certainly hasn't fallen off, with enthusiasts online clamoring for a price tag to figure out just where this new model fits in the Lexus line up. Speculation and silly rumors abound, but for those that played the guessing game, for the most part, you weren't too far off the mark.
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Is An Affordable V8 Monster

More power per $1000 than anything else in its class. When Lexus debuted the IS 500 Performance a few months ago, we all knew it was something special. A tiny frame with a rev-happy V8 making 472 hp is as desirable as they come. While Lexus didn’t mention the price at its reveal, we did expect it to be on the exuberant side. At $57,575 including destination, the IS 500 F Sport Performance isn’t exactly affordable but considering that it is almost as much power as a base M3 in the price of a Mercedes-AMG C43, the IS 500 seems like a steal.
BUYING CARS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Scott Sturgis' Driver's Seat: 2021 LC500 is the unexpected Lexus

Price: $105,940 as tested. All Weather Package, $250; head-up display, $900; more below. Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes the “concept-car styling, sonorous standard V-8 engine, high-luxe cabin” but not that it “lacks sports-car nimbleness, low cornering grip, neutered with optional hybrid powertrain.”. Marketer’s pitch: “…” I guess Lexus sells...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lexus Sport Sedans: From IS F and GS F to IS500 F SPORT

Over the past decades, sports and luxury cars have gradually shifted from naturally aspirated to turbocharged engines. For automakers committed to pleasing the power-hungry masses, while satisfying tightening fuel economy standards, forced induction has been the go-to alternative. Until electrification, that is. Meanwhile, Lexus has been quietly cranking out all-motor sport sedans with gnarly 5.0-liter V8s. Here’s a rundown of the high-performance F models that are available with four doors and eight cylinders.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2022 Lexus IS 500 offers V8 power for $57,575

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance has plenty to offer, what with its 472-horsepower V8, rear-wheel drive and sharp style. But perhaps its most compelling feature is actually its starting price, which undercuts many compact performance rivals. When it goes on sale this fall, the IS 500 will...
BUYING CARS
Houston Chronicle

Lexus LX570 takes Land Cruiser

The LX570 remains at the top of the Lexus sport-utility lineup for 2021, and as always, it’s a vehicle that’s just as much at home at the country club as it is in the country. This SUV remains a near-clone of the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, but with a few...
BUYING CARS
Baller Status

Auto Enthusiasts Race to Be The First To Own the Lexus IS 500 F Sport

In early 2021, Lexus launched its reimagined MY’21 IS sports sedan. This fall, the brand will bring to market the vehicle that auto enthusiasts asked for, the first-ever IS 500 F SPORT Performance, with a 472-horsepower, naturally aspirated V8 engine. It’s the most powerful IS ever. In a new marketing...
CARS
CNET

2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition: At least it sounds good

The 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway edition is a hyper-limited special edition of the RC F coupe. The Fuji Edition keeps the standard RC F's 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8, which produces 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. 3 of 42 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow. That engine is paired with an...
CARS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
574K+
Followers
60K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy