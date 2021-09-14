2022 Lexus IS 500 Review: Aggressive But Not Appealing

More power per $1000 than anything else in its class. When Lexus debuted the IS 500 Performance a few months ago, we all knew it was something special. A tiny frame with a rev-happy V8 making 472 hp is as desirable as they come. While Lexus didn’t mention the price at its reveal, we did expect it to be on the exuberant side. At $57,575 including destination, the IS 500 F Sport Performance isn’t exactly affordable but considering that it is almost as much power as a base M3 in the price of a Mercedes-AMG C43, the IS 500 seems like a steal.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO