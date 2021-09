LPT, COTI and AXS lead altcoins higher after ETH hits $3,000 and Bitcoin bulls take control of $43,000. The sharp correction that threatened to pull Bitcoin and altcoin prices back toward their sing lows appears to have dissipated now that Evergrande informed investors that it intends to make an on-time payment on its debt. With global markets feeling reassured, major equities, Bitcoin and altcoins prices all saw a rebound at the market open.

