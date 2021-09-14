CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC takes action against Chinese billionaire’s companies over $500M offerings

 9 days ago

The SEC has taken action against three companies owned by Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui for commingling the proceeds from two unregistered securities offerings. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged three of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui’s companies over an initial coin offering (ICO) and initial public offering (IPO) that fetched around $487 million combined.

