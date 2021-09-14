CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Energy Consumption This Year Already More Than All of 2020

 8 days ago

Bitcoin‘s year-to-date energy consumption has already surpassed the cryptocurrency’s total energy consumption in 2020, according to research conducted by Bloomberg. “The Bitcoin network was estimated to consume about 67 TWh [terawatt hours] of electricity in 2020, and its total consumption has already surpassed this in 2021,” Bloomberg said. “By the end of this year, it looks set to have used 91 TWh of energy—as much as Pakistan,” the report added.

Bitcoin mining estimated to represent 0.9% of global carbon emissions in 2030

New York Digital Investment Group estimates that Bitcoin mining will not represent more than 0.4% of global electricity consumption over the next decade. A new study from the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has projected that Bitcoin’s energy consumption will remain below 0.5% of the global total over the next decade.
Bitcoin miner Genesis Digital Assets raises $431M

Genesis Digital previously raised $125 million in an equity funding round led by Kingsway Capital in July 2021. Major Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Genesis Digital Assets has secured $431 million in funding to expand its industrial-scale mining operations in the United States and Nordics. The new funding round was led...
Evergrande crisis: Buy the dip or bail? Pundits weigh in

Marty Bent, the co-founder of Bitcoin mining firm Great American Mining, is glad to be hodling Bitcoin as uncertainty hangs over the legacy financial system. As the prospect of Chinese property giant Evergrande defaulting on $305 billion worth of debt looms, pundits are weighing in on how the firm’s bankruptcy could impact the legacy and crypto markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover as Evergrande Fears Subside, Fed Talks ‘Tapering’

Bitcoin—and the wider cryptocurrency market—today bounced back after a troubling start to the week for investors, aided by a Federal Reserve announcement and good news from Chinese property developer Evergrande. The biggest digital asset by market cap was trading at $43,796, a 3.8% 24-hour increase, according to CoinGecko data. Ethereum,...
Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
Binance Australia To Shut Down Crypto Futures Trading Amid Regulatory Concerns

As the crypto industry continues to dominate, financial regulators fear criminals will turn to the industry for their illicit activities. This year 2021, has been hot for the crypto industry in terms of regulation. Many financial watchdogs in the USA and other countries pushed harder to regulate the sector. Some...
Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt

The crypto market staged a roaring comeback after Evergrande makes a deal to pay its debts and the Fed signals a continuation of its current monetary policy. The cryptocurrency ecosystem is showing signs of a recovery on Sept. 22 following a 48-hour corrective stint which saw Bitcoin and altcoins sell-off to their swing lows. Equities and crypto investors were clearly worried about the possible bankruptcy of China’s Evergrande real estate firm and many feared that the possible default could spark a global decline in financial markets.
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's (CRYPTO: BCH) price has fallen 4.42% to $524.17. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18% loss, moving from $641.36 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash...
Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Below $43K in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

Bitcoin losses continue to mount as the world reacts to the Evergrande selloff. The price of Bitcoin has been steadily declining recently and, due to the issues surrounding Evergrande, might not be done falling just yet. The world’s most popular digital currency has fallen -2.68% in the last 24-hours and down -8.29% over the past week. At one point, on Sept. 21, that number reached -12%. The loss in value for bitcoin mirrors the broader market as the fears of Evergrande’s future permeates the landscape. Other coins to see significant declines include Cardano and Dogecoin, each falling more than 10%.
Talen Energy Scores $175M for Data & Crypto Mining Operations

Power producer, Talen Energy Corp. received $175 million for expansion into renewable energy, data collection, and crypto mining. The otherwise financially troubled energy producer signed a six-year deal with Orion Energy Partners in a company revitalization effort. Talen Energy Corporation scored $175 million in the deal, with $125 million up front. The remainder of the funds will be dispersed as the company meets specified goals.
Crypto Firm NYDIG Unveils Massive Report on Bitcoin Energy Use – Here’s Its Conclusion

The New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) just released a major research report analyzing the environmental impact of mining Bitcoin (BTC). The report entitled “Bitcoin Net Zero” weighs the implications BTC’s potential to improve “civilizational progress” against its carbon footprint. The report assesses Bitcoin’s future carbon footprint in a variety...
Mid-Cap Altcoins Hold Onto Highs Better Than Bitcoin And Ethereum

Bitcoin kicked off this week on the red, and the rest of the crypto market followed. In the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, BTC and Ethereum are amongst the most resilient for the weekly chart. In that time, the market has been hit by a succession of “buy the...
Despite Dips, Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Reach Lowest Values Since 2018

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange reserves continue to decline despite the recent dips, as values reach lowest since 2018. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC all exchanges reserve is moving down despite the recent downtrend in the price of the cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin all exchanges reserve is...
pv-magazine.com

‘High energy prices are more of a threat than an opportunity for renewables’

Rising electricity and gas prices are currently putting the global economy under heavy pressure and also highlighting the world's dependence on fossil fuels, particularly gas, at a time when energy demand is growing significantly and supply is becoming scarce. According to several analysts, this crisis may represent a unique opportunity for renewable energy sources and green hydrogen, as soaring prices make them much more competitive.
knowtechie.com

AMC is going all-in on crypto and will accept more than just Bitcoin by the end of 2021

If you have been looking for a real-world use of your digital currencies like Bitcoin, AMC is banking on you using cryptocurrency to pay for movies and $12 boxes of popcorn. While it was originally announced that it would accept Bitcoin, AMC’s CEO, Adam Aron, has tweeted that he expects that AMC will also accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
finance-commerce.com

Bitcoin uses more electricity than many countries. How is that possible?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one of the most captivating, yet head-scratching, investments in the world. They soar in value. They crash. They’ll change the world, their fans claim, by displacing traditional currencies like the dollar, rupee or ruble. Some of them are named after dog memes.
