Bitcoin Energy Consumption This Year Already More Than All of 2020

Bitcoin losses continue to mount as the world reacts to the Evergrande selloff. The price of Bitcoin has been steadily declining recently and, due to the issues surrounding Evergrande, might not be done falling just yet. The world’s most popular digital currency has fallen -2.68% in the last 24-hours and down -8.29% over the past week. At one point, on Sept. 21, that number reached -12%. The loss in value for bitcoin mirrors the broader market as the fears of Evergrande’s future permeates the landscape. Other coins to see significant declines include Cardano and Dogecoin, each falling more than 10%.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO