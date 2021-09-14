Bitcoin Energy Consumption This Year Already More Than All of 2020
Bitcoin‘s year-to-date energy consumption has already surpassed the cryptocurrency’s total energy consumption in 2020, according to research conducted by Bloomberg. “The Bitcoin network was estimated to consume about 67 TWh [terawatt hours] of electricity in 2020, and its total consumption has already surpassed this in 2021,” Bloomberg said. “By the end of this year, it looks set to have used 91 TWh of energy—as much as Pakistan,” the report added.cryptocoingossip.com
