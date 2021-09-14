CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Apparently, Our Theory About The Fake Banksy NFT Was Incorrect. Here’s New Info

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

A couple of weeks ago, a hacker with a heart of gold sold a fake Banksy NFT for 100 ETH and then gave the money back. They advertised the auction through Banksy’s official site. If the NFT was fake, someone hacked that site. Which seemed unlikely. Also, there is the issue of the alias that the scammed NFT collector uses. Pranksy, a play on words referencing the elusive graffiti artist Banksy mixed with the word “prank.” Which is what this whole situation was, a prank.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton: Furious at Meghan Markle Over Time Magazine Cover?

Earlier this week, Time Magazine released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people. Few readers on this side of the pond were surprised to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cover the issue, but apparently the news came as much more of a shock overseas. In fact,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Curry
Person
Banksy
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Art Collector#Stunts#Auction#Instagram#Eth Usd#Banksy Nft Charts#Tradingview
decrypt.co

Steve Harvey Is the New Face of Solana’s NFT Boom

Steve Harvey has a Solana NFT as his Twitter avatar. Image: Twitter screenshot. Comedian Steve Harvey just changed his profile picture to that of a Solana Monkey Business NFT. Solana’s NFT scene has picked up considerably in recent weeks amidst surging value for the SOL cryptocurrency. Solana has been one...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

The disappearance and almost-certain death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok Instagram and YouTube Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.Months before her disappearance drew more than a half-billion views on TikTok, Petito, 22, and 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie set out from Florida on a cross-country road...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
cryptocoingossip.com

QAnon ‘Mastermind’ Is Selling Ethereum NFTs to Fund ‘Secret Project’

Ron Watkins, who is believed to be a central force behind the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory, has announced a series of Ethereum-based NFTs that he will auction off to fund a “secret project” that he believes will “save America.”. The CodeMonkeyZ Freedom Series is a collection of five screenshots of...
MARKETS
Variety

Johnny Depp Addresses ‘Cancel Culture’: ‘No One Is Safe. Not One of You’

Johnny Depp was only meant to be asked questions relating to his career during a press conference preceding his Donostia Awards reception at the San Sebastian Film Festival. But in response to one journalist’s bold attempt to parse the actor’s thoughts on so-called “cancel culture” and how social media can affect public figures, Depp did not hold back. Depp declared it was a “complex situation” because it “can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture or this instant rush to judgement based on essentially what amounts to polluted air that is…,” he...
CELEBRITIES
cryptocoingossip.com

Upcoming Film ‘Lockdown’ to be Sold as Hybrid-NFT Before Release

The movie is centered around a global pandemic and will be offered as a hybrid non-fungible (h-NFT) before it hits theaters. “Lockdown” is an upcoming thriller movie set during a pandemic is set to hit theaters in November 2021. The gist of the movie is that an actor played by Kevin Leslie enters an audition where he is forced to take part in a series of tests that determine the fate of others in the room. The movie co-stars Xander Berkely along with supporting performances from Anita Chui, John Savage, Alix Wilton Regan, and Pamela Nomvete.
MOVIES
cryptocoingossip.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Himself as Ethereum NFT Whale With $17M Collection

Snoop Dogg has already made waves in the NFT space, launching his own branded collectibles this spring, as well as a collaboration with the creator of the popular meme, Nyan Cat. However, the rapper’s latest move is truly unexpected: he claims to be the real person behind a pseudonymous crypto...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy