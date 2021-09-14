Top Moments: Key superstars retire in 2010s

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Allen Iverson: In a league where size always mattered, “A.I.” proved little men can stand tall – and rise even taller. The former No. 1 overall pick in 1996 slashed and shot his way through any and all defenses, ultimately earning four scoring titles, Rookie of the Year honors, 11 All-Star appearances and three steals titles. Iverson’s 6-foot, 165-pound frame was on full display in 2000-01, when he earned league MVP honors and led the 76ers to their first NBA Finals since 1983. His vintage crossover dribble produced one of the most iconic moments in league history, when he used it to hit a clutch basket in Game 1 against the Lakers – before symbolically stepping over his defender after the shot went in.