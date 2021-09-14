PENNDOT STILL WORKING ON CLEARING ROADS NEAR INDIANA-WESTMORELAND BORDER

As the summer season winds down, PennDOT is still dealing with some messy roadside areas along the Westmoreland-Indiana County border. In June, we reported that some of the state roads along the border area still had a lot of grime and anti-skid material on the road from last winter. Now in September, reports have come in that those roads remain messy. We talked with Christina Gibbs, PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator, and she said that not only were crews dealing with the leftover grime, but with messes from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that came through.