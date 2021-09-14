CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana County, PA

PENNDOT STILL WORKING ON CLEARING ROADS NEAR INDIANA-WESTMORELAND BORDER

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 8 days ago

As the summer season winds down, PennDOT is still dealing with some messy roadside areas along the Westmoreland-Indiana County border. In June, we reported that some of the state roads along the border area still had a lot of grime and anti-skid material on the road from last winter. Now in September, reports have come in that those roads remain messy. We talked with Christina Gibbs, PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator, and she said that not only were crews dealing with the leftover grime, but with messes from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that came through.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Westmoreland County, PA
Traffic
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Traffic
Indiana County, PA
Government
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Working On Clearing Roads#Cdl
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy