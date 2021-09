The Memphis Grizzlies announced last week the official dates in which they are retiring the jersey numbers of two members of the Core Four this upcoming season. Zach Randolph will get his jersey retired on December 11th when the Houston Rockets come to FedExForum, while Tony Allen will see his jersey hung in the FedExForum rafters on January 28th when Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz come to Memphis.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO