Coinbase Raising $1.5B Through Senior Note Sale

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

Coinbase announced that it would be raising $1.5 billion in senior notes through a private offering. Subject to market conditions and other factors, the notes, unconditionally guaranteed by Coinbase, Inc., will be due 2028 and 2031. Meanwhile, the interest rate, redemption provisions, and other terms will be negotiated between Coinbase and the initial buyers.

