NBA

Top Moments: LeBron James wins his first championship in 2012

NBA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. The Miami Heat turned the NBA world on its head, so to speak, when they added former MVP LeBron James and All-Star forward Chris Bosh to their team in the summer of 2010. Pairing those two with All-Star and former Finals MVP Dwyane Wade seemed to be all Miami would need to rack up many NBA titles in the coming years.

