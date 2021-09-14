CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Tweets Pet Shiba Inu, Shiba Floki Price Skyrockets

 9 days ago

Elon Musk continues to be a huge influence on the digital currency market with his social media accounts. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is back to his old tricks of tweeting about cryptocurrency to his fan base. This time, just posting a picture of his new pet Shiba Inu with the caption “Floki has arrived.” While this tweet may not seem out of the ordinary for most people, it sent the digital asset world into a frenzy.

Related
The Atlantic

A Question Only Elon Musk Can Answer

On the day that SpaceX’s first space tourists launched, Elon Musk was there at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to see them off, cheering as the private astronauts walked to the Teslas that would take them to suit up. And after they landed safely, having orbited Earth about 45 times, Musk was there again to congratulate them in person.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2021-2030

Shiba Inu coin, one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in 2021, continues on its upward streak after increasing its price, while Dogecoin collapses during the 3rd week of September. The Shiba Inu coin offers fast transactions, very similar to Bitcoin, but lower-priced and affordable. Price hikes like Shiba Inu’s are...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Robert Reich
investing.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumps 40% on Elon Musk’s cryptic endorsement, Coinbase listing

Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumps 40% on Elon Musk’s cryptic endorsement, Coinbase listing. Shiba Inu (SHIB) crept up Friday as traders assessed its addition on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. The SHIB/USDT exchange rate jumped up to 16.42% to $0.00000950 for the first time since June 29,...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu Versus Dogecoin—Which Is the Top Meme Token?

Meme tokens have gained worldwide popularity and have been adopted by platforms and consumers alike. There are many dog-inspired tokens now including Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Shiba Floki, EtherBone, Yuki Inu, Red Shiba, or others. Currently, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are the top dogs. Article continues below advertisement. Dogecoin was the...
MARKETS
The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptocoingossip.com

Why Cardano Bull Trend Isn’t Over And 91% Increase Is Imminent, deVere CEO Nigel Green

One look at the charts and any crypto investor will see Cardano is currently suffering. The digital asset is currently down with the rest of the market, which is suffering in the wake of the Evergrande situation in China. The market has been in a downtrend as the situation has evolved. Its biggest ties to the market being the fact that Tether allegedly owns some of the Evergrande bonds.
STOCKS
Digital Trends

SpaceX crewmember has colorful response to first view of Earth

A new video shared by SpaceX’s first all-civilian crew captures their look of awe as they peer out of the spacecraft’s cupola for the first time to see the magnificent sight of Earth 357 miles (575 kilometers) below. Tweeted by crewmate Dr. Sian Proctor and retweeted by SpaceX CEO Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

