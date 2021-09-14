Elon Musk Tweets Pet Shiba Inu, Shiba Floki Price Skyrockets
Elon Musk continues to be a huge influence on the digital currency market with his social media accounts. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is back to his old tricks of tweeting about cryptocurrency to his fan base. This time, just posting a picture of his new pet Shiba Inu with the caption “Floki has arrived.” While this tweet may not seem out of the ordinary for most people, it sent the digital asset world into a frenzy.cryptocoingossip.com
