Public Health

Study finds who may get more severe illness from a COVID-19 breakthrough case

By Amy Graff
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated people who are infected with COVID-19 and get a so-called breakthrough case that leads to severe illness are more likely to be older and have preexisting health conditions, a new study found. "Overall, older population with underlying heart or lung disease, or with weakened immune system were the most...

Comments / 18

voodooshop
6d ago

yeah that would be anybody that took any of the three vaccines they are the ones that the most risk because they get the variant and don't have the antibodies naturally produced to fight them easy money on that question their headline

Reply(4)
9
Moj B
6d ago

Big lie, I know a fully vaccinated person with no preexisting condition died from covid 2 days ago

Reply
7
Aundrea Holbrook Caisse
6d ago

Ya, the same people who would have had a svere case if unvaccinated! Has anything really changed!?

Reply(2)
4
