Lition (LIT) Aims for Higher Prices After Reclaiming Support

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

After consolidating below it for more than two months, Lition (LIT) has broken out from the $3.95 area and validated it as support afterwards. While technical indicators provide a relatively neutral picture, the price action is firmly bullish. LIT bounces at support. On Aug 9, LIT broke out from the...

COTI Network (COTI) Validates Support With Strong Bounce

COTI Network (COTI) broke out from a long-term descending parallel channel on Aug 25 but failed to sustain its upward movement. Afterwards, it returned to validate it as support. While a short-term bounce has already been initiated, the bullish reversal is not yet confirmed. Long-term movement. COTI had been trading...
BTC, ETH, XRP, ZEC, AVAX, COMP, AXS – Technical Analysis Sept 22

XRP (XRP) and Zcash (ZEC) are following descending support lines. Avalanche (AVAX) reached an all-time high price on Sept 19. Compound (COMP) is trading inside a descending parallel channel. Axie Infinity (AXS) is following a descending resistance line. BTC. BTC broke down below the $44,000 horizontal area on Sept 20...
TA: Ethereum Topside Bias Vulnerable If It Struggles Below $3K

Ethereum settled below the $3,000 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could resume its decline unless there is a clear break above the $3,000 resistance zone. Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $3,100 and $3,000 support levels. The price is now trading below $3,000 and the 100...
Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Back After Dipping Below $40,000

After breaking down below the $44,000 support area, Bitcoin (BTC) found support just above the $40,000 level and rebounded. If BTC has not reached its low already, it’s likely to complete the pattern with one more small decrease. Bitcoin breaks down. On Sept 20, BTC broke down from the $44,000...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP retests $1.05 support, bulls aim for higher lows

For today, the Ripple price analysis is optimistic. XRP/USD found support at $1.05 overnight. For today, the Ripple price analysis is optimistic, as support was discovered around the $1.05 level overnight after failing to advance yesterday. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to increase in momentum over the next 24 hours and attempt to return to the $1.20 resistance line.
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI Token Price Reclaims The Crucial Mark Of $25

The UNI/BTC pair was trading at 0.0005321 BTC with a gain of 6%. The 24hr trading volume of UNI token is $651.8 Million. The UNI token price has been wavering above the 0.5 FIB level for the past few days, suggesting a price bounce by multiple lower price rejection candles. Yesterday, the token price finally provided confirmation of the bullish engulfing candle with a 13% intraday gain and managed to break out from a crucial resistance $25 mark. As for today, the price is providing a retest, validating if the breakout is genuine or not.
ANKR Price Analysis: ANKR above $0.094 support, higher prices to follow?

ANKR price analysis for today is bullish. The entire market has acquired a bullish outlook at Bitcoin is up by 2 percent. ANKR/USDT pair currently rests at $0.097. The nearest support is visible at $0.094. The nearest resistance is at $0.0975, while a major one is at $0.1. ANKR price...
Why Cardano Bull Trend Isn’t Over And 91% Increase Is Imminent, deVere CEO Nigel Green

One look at the charts and any crypto investor will see Cardano is currently suffering. The digital asset is currently down with the rest of the market, which is suffering in the wake of the Evergrande situation in China. The market has been in a downtrend as the situation has evolved. Its biggest ties to the market being the fact that Tether allegedly owns some of the Evergrande bonds.
Despite Dips, Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Reach Lowest Values Since 2018

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange reserves continue to decline despite the recent dips, as values reach lowest since 2018. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC all exchanges reserve is moving down despite the recent downtrend in the price of the cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin all exchanges reserve is...
Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
TA: Bitcoin Sets New Monthly Low, What Could Trigger A Comeback

Bitcoin price extended its decline below the $40,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is now recovering and it could climb higher if it clears the $42,500 resistance. Bitcoin settled below the $44,000 and $43,000 support levels. The price is still trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
S&P 500 to stick with bounce of key technical level?

The S&P 500 fell to test its 100-day moving average for the first time since October last year. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. It was one of the worst fall in months for US equities but at the end of the day, the S&P 500 managed to cling on and hold off a break below its 100-day moving average (red line).
Price analysis 9/22: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, UNI

Positive news about China’s Evergrande meltdown and the Fed’s intent to continue its current monetary policy catalyzed a strong recovery in the price of Bitcoin and altcoins. The crypto markets and U.S. equity markets are attempting a recovery today as fears of a widespread contagion due to Chinese developer Evergrande...
