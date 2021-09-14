CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno’s return to TV later than ever

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpPxs_0bvcEsX900
Jay Leno made his debut on “You Bet Your Life” Monday, but you had to stay up late to see it. Deadlines

A former late-night host is now an early-morning host — a very early morning host.

One of the most anticipated syndicated shows of the new season — “You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno” — made its debut Monday.

Actually, it was Tuesday. That’s because WCTX-TV59 has decided to air the show at 2:30 a.m., at a time when most of Connecticut is asleep.

Viewers are used to staying up late to watch Jay Leno — he was host of NBC’s “Tonight Show” for 22 years — but staying up until 2:30 a.m. to watch him is asking for a huge commitment — even for a Leno fan.

Leno will be trying to climb into some big shoes — Groucho Marx hosted the show on radio and television from 1943 to 1961 and turned a simple quiz show into the funniest game show of all time.

It was actually an interview show, with Marx talking to regular people — not TV and movie stars — and being able to find humor in the conversations.

Many viewers wanted to see if Leno had the spontaneous wit to make the show entertaining, the way Groucho did more than 60 years ago.

You might have to wait until Channel 59 moves the show to a more convenient time slot, however, to find out.

Channel 59 has lined up an impressive afternoon talk show lineup, however, that viewers can watch without losing any sleep.

Rachael Ray gets the talk show train rolling at 1 p.m. followed by Tamron Hall at 2, Dr. Oz at 3 and Dr. Phil at 4.

Since Dr. Oz aired at 1:35 a.m. for the past year on WFSB-TV, his fans have got to be happier now — much happier than any Jay Leno fans.

Gas station thefts

All four late-evening newscasts — WTNH-TV8, WFSB-TV3, WVIT-TV30 and WTIC-TV61 — led with the same story Monday, the recent thefts at gas stations in Southington.

People would be pumping gas or paying for gas when someone would open their car door and steal something.

Not only was this breaking news, but it offered valuable advice for viewers — keep your car locked, even when you’re going to be standing alongside it while pumping gas — or you could be robbed.

This morning it wouldn’t be surprising if people started locking their cars while getting gas after watching these reports.

One thing is certain — if they still had full service gas stations like they did in the old days, this wouldn’t be a problem.

Manning moments

It was not traditional — the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, commenting on the Monday Night football game between the Raiders and the Ravens like they were sitting in their living room sipping on a few cold ones.

It was not traditional — but it was entertaining.

ESPN hit on something Monday. The Mannings, who were not limited to the 30 seconds between plays for their comments, were able to offer plenty of insight and plenty of humor.

They also had guests join them, such as Charles Barkley, who watched the game the way most of us did — with plenty of criticism.

Barkley may be a former basketball player, but he knows a lot about football.

Ray Lewis also was a guest, who offered some interesting tidbits, including how he recorded the games so he could hear Manning’s snap counts.

Lewis was much more informative Monday than when he worked at ESPN as an analyst.

There is room for improvement. Because the Mannings sometimes didn’t pay attention to what was happening on the field — the action served as background noise — a host is needed to get focused on the field, especially when a play is significant. Mondays with the Mannings, however, is off to a great start — they may put traditional play-by-play announcers out of business.

Comments / 2

