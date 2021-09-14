Crypto Could ‘Create Access to Opportunity,’ Says NBA’s Stephen Curry
NBA superstar Steph Curry said he believes cryptocurrencies have the potential to be leveraged for economic opportunity and social mobility. The two-time NBA MVP shared these thoughts with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang at a charity event for his Eat.Learn.Play foundation. Last week, Curry signed a deal with FTX to become the cryptocurrency exchange’s new Global Ambassador. Additionally, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and his foundation will partner on charitable initiatives.cryptocoingossip.com
