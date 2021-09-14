Iowa DOT Holding Public Meetings For I-80 Expansion Options
The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss the Interstate 80 corridor study in Scott County. The I-80 study includes evaluation of potential capacity expansion options on I-80 and related improvements at the interchanges along the corridor. The purpose of the meeting is to gather input and discuss alternatives along the corridor from approximately 3.5 miles west of the I-280 interchange, east to the Southwest 35th Street overpass.www.quadcities.com
