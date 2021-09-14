CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

These 15 Content Creators Were Just Named The 2021 Latinx TikTok Trailblazers And Here’s Why You Should Be Following Them

By Justin Lessner
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok has quickly become the go-to spot for anything and everything pop culture. The number of beauty and cooking hacks I’ve learned on that app is literally life changing. But TikTok is also an incredible tool to connect with our community, no matter what you’re into. Thankfully, there is an...

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
@wearemitu

Kali Uchis Talks Breakthrough Year With “Telepatía” & Her Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations

Kali Uchis is rounding out her breakthrough year with seven nominations at this week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian-American artist turned into a global superstar thanks to the success of “Telepatía.” In an exclusive interview ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Uchis talked about fighting for the vision of her first Latin album, seeing her music accepted by her Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, and her upcoming tour with Tyler, the Creator.
MUSIC
@wearemitu

CNCO Gives Major Surprise To Fan Living With Cerebral Palsy At SoCal Concert

For many of us, going to a concert of one of our favorite artists is a major deal. We save up the coins, buy the tickets, the moment comes, and – if you’re like me – you basically dance and cry the entire show. But for one super CNCO stan, the night she went to see her favorite band was extra special and now the entire world is experiencing it with her.
MUSIC
@wearemitu

It’s Official: Selena Arrives On TikTok With Iconic Scenes From Final Concert

Although the leyenda passed away more than 25 years ago – Selena has never left the hearts and minds of her adoring fans. And despite the time that’s passed since her death, she continues to inspire entirely new generations of fans who have learned about her through a never-ending series of projects: from her biopic Selena, to musicals, tribute concerts, limited-edition Selena makeup lines, a Netflix series, and more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
@wearemitu

Famous Blaxicans That Helped Us Mixed Kids Feel Seen When We Were Growing Up

It’s no secret that, in the U.S., racial identity is described almost exclusively in binary terms. You’re either Black or white. White or Asian. Asian or Latino. There is very little room for nuance when discussing race and ethnicity in this country. But we know that ethnic and racial identity isn’t as cut and dry as that. Mixed race people exist, but they often feel erased — and Blaxicans feel that just as strongly as any biracial group.
SOCIETY
@wearemitu

These Latina Critics And Journalists Are Highlighting Our Stories In Media

Among all the Hispanic/Latino/a/x/e Heritage Month fanfare, one thing that caught my eye was a recent study out of Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative about how the film industry erases Latinxs from top to bottom. In front and behind the camera our numbers are dismal and not at all in line with our share of the population (or the quality and quantity of stories bursting out of us).
MOVIES
@wearemitu

5 Artists From Mexico You Should Stream Right Now

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite artists around the world. The first stop in this series is Mexico. Here’s the artists from Mexico that are breaking through. Danna Paola. Before becoming a Mexican pop princess, Danna Paola rose to prominence in her country...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nle Choppa
@wearemitu

How My Mom And Tía’s 90s Makeup Awakened My Inner Feminist

At mitú we celebrate our Latinx culture every single day. This month we partnered with Amtrak to highlight the legacy of our past and where it’s taking us in the future. As a kid, my parents told me to slow down. I was growing up “too fast.” But I couldn’t help it. I wanted nothing more than to be like my mom and tías. So I tried to imitate their looks and lifestyles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
@wearemitu

Why Hoop Earrings More Than Just An Accessory And Such A Special Style Staple Among Latinas

At mitú we celebrate our Latinx culture every single day. This month we partnered with Amtrak to highlight the legacy of our past and where it’s taking us in the future. You’ll spot them in every Latinx ‘hood. All the girls have a pair. Some prefer them chunky, while others rock the thin joints. For years, I personally couldn’t be seen without my name-inscribed bamboos. Gold hoop earrings—part-ethnic symbol, part-protective armor—are a stunning piece of jewelry that have graduated to staple status among women of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Latinx Trailblazers#Dominican American#Candylover89official#Que Otro#Benaffleck#Iamsofiabella#Leogonzall#Lifestyle Comedy#Jowiitv#Family Food#Mexican#Hispanic#Latino
@wearemitu

How The Nameplate Necklace Has Become A Symbol Of Empowerment Among WOC

At mitú we celebrate our Latinx culture every single day. This month we partnered with Amtrak to highlight the legacy of our past and where it’s taking us in the future. My neck has always announced who I am. When I was in elementary school, elaborate scripted letters spelled out my ethnic name—R.A.Q.U.E.L.—on a silver chain necklace. By middle school, I had graduated to a yellow-and-white gold double-plate pendant that underlined my name with a squiggly line and heart. Not long after, those six letters were inscribed on bamboo earrings, an XO link bracelet, a chunky ring, a belt and the back pocket of my favorite V.I.M. jeans. As school teachers and administrators called me Rachel, I defiantly pointed to my jewelry to remind them to never anglicize the name my family blessed me with. These gaudy accessories allowed me to proclaim my identity and my presence in the world—and they were also unarguably cool.
BEAUTY & FASHION
@wearemitu

Jennifer Lopez Announces Launch of ‘Limitless Labs,’ a Program Designed To Support Latina Entrepreneurs

Jennifer Lopez made the visit to Lit. Bar as part of her latest philanthropic project, Limitless Labs–a program designed to support Latina-owned small businesses. JLo’s newest project comes just in time for Latinx Heritage Month, which officially kicks off this Wednesday, September 15th. At Lit. Bar, Jennifer Lopez announced that she is partnering with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses to help provide support and opportunities to Latina entrepreneurs.
ADVOCACY
@wearemitu

10 Inspiring Instagram Creators Channeling Their Cultura Through Their Art

Social media has changed the way humankind interacts with each other and with the world. It’s also evolved drastically since the first few social platforms (remember learning HTML code to deck out your MySpace?). Now more than ever, creators and artists of all disciplines are using social media as a way to showcase their work and grow the worldwide community they’ve always wanted. In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, we’re rounded up some of our favorite Latinx content creators who are using social media to share their art, their cultura, and themselves via social media.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
@wearemitu

In ‘The Chair,’ Sandra Oh’s Character Is An Imperfect Mom To A Mexican Girl — Here’s Why I Love That

In Netflix’s The Chair, Sandra Oh’s character Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim struggles with a lot of things, including motherhood. The show starts with her ascending the academic ranks in a fictional Ivy League. She’s the first woman and the first woman of color to chair the English department, which she describes like this: “I feel like someone handed me a ticking time bomb because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes.” So yeah, Ji-Yoon has a lot of challenges.
TV SERIES
@wearemitu

Staff Picks: Mau y Ricky with Maria Becerra, Jarina de Marco, J Balvin and More

With the rebrand of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 30th – September 10th). Venezuela meets Argentina in Mau y Ricky’s collab with Maria Becerra in “Mal Acostumbrao”, Jarina de Marco and Empress Of take us on bilingual disco trip on “Vacío”, J Balvin’s album ‘JOSE’ was worth the wait and more. Check out the full list & playlist below.
MUSIC
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy