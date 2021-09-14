CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
First Listen: Eric J'rome of Z'Looke take a "One Night Stand"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1988, four guys from Pasadena known as Z’Looke made a memorable impression on R&B fans with their synth-funky brand of soulful new jack swing. Even with minimal promotional support in an era when the medium of music video was nearing its zenith, the group’s catchy “Can U Read My Lips” soared to #2 on the Billboard charts. Its follow up, “Lovesick (The Cure)” just missed the top 10. Dishearteningly, label politics translated to significant delays in the release of their second album, which came and went with nary a trace when it was released three years later.

