First Listen: Eric J’rome of Z’Looke take a “One Night Stand”

Daesworld is a teenager out of Virginia whose songs could either backdrop an Illuminati conspiracy video or soundtrack the moment your crush sends a text back. “Wut Happened” and “2003,” two of the most recent songs on his active SoundCloud page, cover both sides of that spectrum. On “Wut Happened,” the darker one of the two, he layers sinister vocals over an ominous melody made up of sporadic church bells—it feels like you’re in a horror movie right before shit goes wrong. “2003” is nothing like that; it sounds like a plugg beat played at 3x speed on a bad internet connection. On this one, his vocals are submerged in so much AutoTune that the lyrics are incomprehensible, leaving you to interpret them in whatever way you want.

