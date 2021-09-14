Foster Fuels launches relief efforts after Ida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department loaded up a trailer full of supplies on Wednesday to take to Houma, La., nearly a month after Hurricane Ida. The supplies include generator oil, first-aid kits, cleaning supplies, tire repair kits, and food to help those still recovering nearly a month after the storm. The Mobile Police Department said they reached out to their neighbors in Houma to see what they could do to help them get back on their feet.

MOBILE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO