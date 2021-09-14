CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

Woman Caught On Security Camera Angrily Bashing On Neighbor's Door at 4AM

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The disgruntled female can be seen clawing at the door, in a video now viewed more than 2.4 million times.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

Mimi
8d ago

Listen, regardless if you live in an apartment complex mobile home whatever, please put cameras on your doors it is so important. If you can spend upwards of $1000 on a cell phone and $200 for a pair of shoes, you can afford to have a camera on your home. Smart young lady🙏🏽

Reply
10
jake
8d ago

If she has a problem with the nieghbor she should see the property manager.Her doing what she did could cause confrontation and violence. If I was the property manager she would get one warning and be evicted next time, I do understand thier are a lot of mees out there who don't have any respect for anyone else .The woman did claim she plays music and people dancing without mentioning the time .There are 2 sides to every story .

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
centralrecorder.com

Ring Camera Alerts A Woman About Danger | Viral Video

With staggering fire ravaging towards a woman’s house, the kind neighbor walked in as the savior to help her. He believed his heroic deed would surely save the woman from the clutches of the fire. Recently, Jaffy Creeks have shared a TikTok video that went viral. Jaffy with over 91K...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

Teenagers' close encounter with wandering bear caught on camera

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A pair of Minnesota teenagers doing gardening at a friend's house had a close encounter with a wandering black bear, and the incident was caught on camera. Hailey Nelson, 17, and Dori Arndt, 15, were working in the front garden at the Centerville home of friend Hailey Nyberg, 17, when Nelson spotted what she initially thought to be Nyberg's dog in the corner of her vision.
ANIMALS
Seattle Times

Body camera footage shows police shoot a ‘playful’ puppy

When a Colorado police officer arrived at an empty lot where Wendy Love and her husband, Jay Hamm, had parked their truck to let their three dogs stretch and drink water in June 2019, the law enforcement agent did not announce himself, a new lawsuit alleges. Without warning, the officer...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Flower Thieves Caught on Camera

September 15 at 5am, two thieves came with a wheelbarrow and two shovels and dug up two bougainvillea plants. This is on Camino Corto in Isla Vista. The theft was recorded on video and a police report is being filed. If you or anyone you know is receiving bougainvillea plants from an unknown origin, please contact the SB Sheriff.
ISLA VISTA, CA
washingtonnewsday.com

Security Guard Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Wedding Gifts

Security Guard Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Wedding Gifts. In Brisbane, Australia, a security guard employed to keep an eye on guests’ luggage for a pair of professional boxers’ wedding was caught on tape reportedly swiping gifts and notes from the couple’s wishing well. According to 7News.com.au, Bec Rodriguez and...
RELATIONSHIPS
yourbasin.com

Teen caught on camera keying Albuquerque man’s Tesla

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These days cameras are everywhere. In fact, the camera on an Albuquerque man’s Tesla caught a culprit in the act, keying the pricey vehicle. Daniel said he works at the Walmart right across from Cibola High School. He was frustrated to find his dream car, a Tesla keyed after a long day of work last week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSB Radio

Florida shooter may have first pounded on neighbor's door

LAKELAND, Fla. — (AP) — Someone pounded on Miguel Rivera's sliding glass door early Sunday, but when he went to investigate, no one was there. Minutes later, gunfire erupted at his neighbor's house, where authorities say a Marine vet who thought he heard the voice of God killed four people, including a 3-month-old boy.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Caught On Camera#Door Security#Neighborly#Tiktok
La Crosse Tribune

Police Officer Caught on Camera

Madison Police are investigating the officer in this video. The audio has been removed because it includes profanities and unverified allegations.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Influencer shares warning about wearing headphones while walking alone after she is followed by stranger

An influencer has urged her followers not to walk outside with headphones in after she experienced a scary encounter where she was followed into her apartment building by a stranger.Alyssa, a New York City-based influencer who goes by the username @lyss on TikTok and Instagram, recently shared the advice on TikTok, where she revealed that, because of the volume of her headphones and despite warnings from a passerby, she was not aware she was being followed until the man had entered her lobby.“I have to make this video because it is so, so, so important, especially when you’re walking in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fox29.com

Caught on camera: SUV explosion in Logan

PHILADELPHIA - Neighbors in Logan woke up Tuesday morning to what they thought was a bomb going off. An SUV exploded and home surveillance video may have captured the person who caused the blast. "All I heard was a loud explosion like a loud bang," said Jesse Phan of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Woman Caught On Camera Smashing Statues Outside Queens Church Arrested, Facing Hate Crime Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was caught on camera destroying statues outside a Queens church in July has been arrested. Police say 23-year-old Jacqueline Nikiena, of Queens, was arrested Friday afternoon. It happened on July 16 at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Kessel Street in Forest Hills. Video shows a woman, allegedly Nikiena, topple a statue, then repeatedly slam it against the ground and stomp on it. Police say she also destroyed a second statue. Later in the video, at least one statue is seen in the street, smashed into several pieces. Nikiena has been charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime.
QUEENS, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
574K+
Followers
60K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy