Woman Caught On Security Camera Angrily Bashing On Neighbor's Door at 4AM

An influencer has urged her followers not to walk outside with headphones in after she experienced a scary encounter where she was followed into her apartment building by a stranger.Alyssa, a New York City-based influencer who goes by the username @lyss on TikTok and Instagram, recently shared the advice on TikTok, where she revealed that, because of the volume of her headphones and despite warnings from a passerby, she was not aware she was being followed until the man had entered her lobby.“I have to make this video because it is so, so, so important, especially when you’re walking in...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 25 DAYS AGO