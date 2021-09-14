9-14-21 free mobile covid-19 testing in fdl county delayed one week
Free mobile COVID-19 testing for all Fond du Lac County residents ages two and older has been delayed by one week. The testing scheduled to begin this week, will start next Tuesday. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says the Health Department is partnering with Accelerated Clinical Laboratories to provide the mobile testing in Rosendale and Fond du Lac starting Tuesday September 21. Testing will be held from noon to 5pm Tuesdays at the Rosendale Community Center and Thursdays at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The testing is free and no appointment is necessary.www.radioplusinfo.com
