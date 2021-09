The MSU Spartan Football team is now 2-0 after crushing Youngstown State on Saturday. They are not ranked yet, but with a large victory in Miami over the U they would be. This is a new-look team with many new skilled players. Like I said last week, this team is not going to be over-hyped by me. This could be a solid team in the process, but let’s not put the cart before the horse.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO