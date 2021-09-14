Back 4 Blood Shines a Spotlight on Its Campaign With New Trailer
Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studio have released a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, this time driving headfirst into the campaign of the game. Up until now marketing for the co-op zombie shooter has largely focused on the multiplayer elements and infected designs, but the latest trailer gives us our best look yet at the state of the world in Back 4 Blood. This time around a worm-like parasite has caused the horrific apocalypse players are fighting. Here's the official description,www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0