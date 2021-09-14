CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood Shines a Spotlight on Its Campaign With New Trailer

By Hayes Madsen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studio have released a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, this time driving headfirst into the campaign of the game. Up until now marketing for the co-op zombie shooter has largely focused on the multiplayer elements and infected designs, but the latest trailer gives us our best look yet at the state of the world in Back 4 Blood. This time around a worm-like parasite has caused the horrific apocalypse players are fighting. Here's the official description,

Watch the latest action-packed trailer for Back 4 Blood to learn more about the narrative elements of the campaign in the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game. Motivated by their fearless leader known as "Mom," who is used to bucking authority and has never shirked from a challenge, the Cleaners are a beacon of hope in humanity's fight against the Devil Worm infested zombies. Mankind stands on the precipice of extinction against the infected hordes that now roam the earth. Only the Cleaners can hold back the tides of the infected and rally those willing to fight and reclaim what was theirs. Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12, 2021.
