Historic cemetery's 'mess' spurs backlash

Work has started on the landscaping and maintenance of the Delaware County Poorhouse cemetery a few weeks after the Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to fund the work, however, the county historian is upset with the progress.

“I’m not there,” County Historian Gabrielle Pierce said. “Had I been informed that Delaware Bulldozing was to be there — as I had been assured I would be informed — I would have been there and this mess would not have happened. I am completely stunned that this has taken place.”

The “mess” she is referring to is the filling in of sunken graves by the contractor Delaware Bulldozing using mini loaders and a what looked like bulldozer through the trees. A Facebook post shared on the News Around Delhi group Sunday alerted residents to the work being done at the cemetery. Photos shared Sunday show fresh dirt over graves and little orange flags on metal stakes marking graves uprooted and pressed into a gravel path made by the loader or bulldozer.

A visit to the site showed a freshly made road for the mini loader to travel to and from a dirt pile and a bulldozer at the top of the hill. The construction site was closed to visitors. Horace Lee was at the site trying to take photos and was refused by the construction foreman who didn’t give his name. He asked if they had a map of where the gravesites were located and the foreman said no, but the site was mapped aerially.

“I’d like to know how they justify obliterating that entire row of graves, map or no map,” Pierce said. “And again, I’ve been completely left out of any conversation regarding mapping like with everything else, other than [Clerk of Board] Christa [Schafer] briefly mentioning something about using a drone.”

The cemetery serves as the final resting place for at least 401 residents of Delaware County’s 19 towns and beyond, Pierce said in a story in the Sept. 1 edition of The Daily Star.

She said most of the graves were unmarked and the few that were marked identified the person buried there by number. She said she was able to match some names to numbers using old record books, however, grave numbers at the poorhouse cemetery were not consistently recorded.

After the county home closed in 1963, the grounds and the cemetery were sold by the county to SUNY Delhi, according to previous reporting, and the college used the grounds as storage and grazing grounds for its farm animals. SUNY Delhi tried to sell the cemetery as part of a 200-acre parcel to New York City for the watershed, but the watershed is not allowed to own cemeteries, and the cemetery was deeded back to the county.

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors awarded $50,000 for the landscaping and maintenance of the cemetery at its Wednesday, Aug. 25, meeting.

In addition to hiring an excavation company, the county contracted with a local mother-and-son duo to carve stones that read: “Delaware County Poor House: Unknown,” the Sept. 1 article said.

In the Sept. 1 article, Pierce said the next priority is filling in the visible sunken graves to ensure the safety of grounds crews, volunteers and visitors. Ideally, the graves will be marked before they are filled, she said.

“There is a ton of damage,” Pierce said. “The most recent report I just got from someone who was just up there is that all the graves have been covered over with dirt and raked over so that they can no longer be distinguished as individual graves. In the order of Pete Montgomery.”

Montgomery, the Delaware County buildings and grounds maintenance superintendent, did not return phone calls by press time.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.