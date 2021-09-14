CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, IA

Big matchup for Logan-Magnolia this week at Tri-Center

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlMSJ_0bvc5SUR00

(Logan) Two high caliber teams will get together in Neola Friday night when Logan-Magnolia travels to Tri-Center. Each squad comes in at 2-1.

Tri-Center’s lone setback was to Class 1A #3 Underwood while Logan-Magnolia lost a late lead two weeks ago to Class A 2nd rated Woodbury Central. Panther coach Matt Straight is very impressed by what he’s seen from Tri-Center on film. “They are very talented. A lot of speed at the skill positions. They mix in some physical play as well which is a pretty good combination. Freeberg is going to be tough for us to handle, but it’s not just him they have several other kids with speed. The Johnson kid at tight end is a very physical blocker and their other kids bring it pretty well too. They are pretty well balanced and it’s tough to plan against on both sides of the ball.”

Brecken Freeberg leads Tri-Center offensively with 373 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His defensive numbers are even more noteworthy. He’s made 44 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. “If he gets loose he’s going to be hard to bring down. He’s going to be hard to tackle in the open field. He’s going to be hard to block when we are on offense. Those are both challenging parts. Whenever you have a talent like that that is aggressive you can just hope to contain him as much as you can and limit the damage.”

Logan-Magnolia owns wins over Kuemper Catholic 40-14 and Westwood 51-24. “We’ve had some younger kids step up. We’ve been pretty consistent in our play. We are trying to play faster with fewer mistakes. I think that should be the goal of every team. I think we’ve done that for the most part. We’ve had a couple of kids banged up a little bit, but guys have hopped into their place and done an outstanding job so that’s been pleasing.”

In Week 2 they led Woodbury Central 13-6 at half before seeing the Wildcats outscore them 12-0 in the 3rd and 4th quarter for a huge district win. The Panthers responded well by rushing for over 400 yards last week against Westwood. “That was a tough loss for us. We were leading most of the game and lost it on a big play at the end from the other team, credit them. I think it’s always easy to come back off of a loss, sometimes it’s hard to come back off a win. When you come off a loss you are hungry and the kids were and the coaches were. When you come off a win can you come back and realize you have things to work on? I think that’s the challenging thing.”

In Class A, District 8 the competition is fierce week in, week out. “I suspected this from the beginning when I saw our schedule. There are very few if any breaks in the schedule. It’s going to be pretty tough week in week out. You better be on your game and if you’re not, you’re going to lose. I think somebody is going to get left out of the postseason even though we are taking four of seven, but someone is going to get left out that’s pretty good. That’s quite a statement and I’m sure not common in most Class A districts.”

Woodbury Central and Tri-Center are at the top of the standings. IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, and Logan-Magnolia all have one district loss. Missouri Valley and Westwood are each 0-2 in district play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Earlham wins Class B Boys Meet at Creston

(Creston) Earlham put four runners in the top six and six in the top ten to win the Class B Boys team title at Creston on Tuesday. The Cardinals were led by individual champion Jayden Dickson and runner-up Dominic Braet. They scored 19 points. Nodaway Valley was 2nd with 48....
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan boys win and girls place 2nd in tight team race at Tri-Center

(Neola) Courtney Sporrer and Madison Sporrer finished 1-2 at Tri-Center on Tuesday to lead Logan-Magnolia to a team victory. The Panthers outdueled Harlan 32-36. The Cyclones had the 3rd and 4th place finishers with Lindsey Sonderman followed by Kaia Bieker. Haedyn Hall and Mya Moss also finished in the top ten for Logan-Magnolia. Harlan had Ellie Gross, Jenna Gessert, Taylor Bieker, and Emily Schechinger all snag spots in the top 15.
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley/O-M looks to get passing game back on track in Week 5

(Greenfield) 2-2 Nodaway Valley/O-M hosts to 4-0 ACGC Friday night. The Wolverines are preparing for a heavy dose of ACGC’s running game. The Chargers have four different ball carriers with at least 200 yards on the season. Nodaway Valley/O-M coach Seth Comly admit their run defense hasn’t necessarily been a strength. “We’ve struggled a little with it so far this year. Hopefully we gat that adjusted by Friday. If not we are going to have a long night. The guys I’ve kind of challenged them this week especially after last week giving up over 300 yards on the ground to I-35. We need to do a 180.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hall’s emergence in the backfield makes #1 Harlan even more dangerous

(Harlan) The Harlan Cyclones enter Week 5 as the #1 ranked football team in Class 3A. The unbeaten Cyclones start district play against winless Saydel. Harlan had a rigorous non-district schedule and emerged with a 4-0 record. Head coach Todd Bladt says, “Anybody that is 4-0 after non-district play is going to be feeling pretty good, but you get into district play and you’re back to 0-0. All that really matters is your district play so we are taking it one game at a time. We are happy with where we are at and our development. You have to keep getting better and improving each week. You can’t get stuck on what you’ve done. You have to look ahead to the future. So that’s what we’re going to be doing.”
HARLAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neola, IA
City
Logan, IA
City
Missouri Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Western Iowa Today

Creston Girl’s win the A Division Team Title at Creston Invitational Cross Country Meet

(Creston) At Tuesday’s Creston Invitational Cross Country Meet, Glenwood placed five runners in the top fifteen and earned the team title in the Girl’s A Division. The Rams scored 53-points, Clarinda finished second with 73, ADM, third, 79, Winterset, fourth, 84, Atlantic, fifth, 105, Creston, sixth, 178, Chariton, seventh, 201, Red Oak, eighth, 225, Shenandoah, ninth, 236, and Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, tenth, 244.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACGC one of eleven remaining unbeatens in Class 1A

(ACGC) ACGC has kept themselves in the district title hunt with a perfect 4-0 overall record. They lead the state in rushing by over 200 yards. The Chargers produced a 56-0 win over West Central Valley last Friday night. “I was really happy with how we played in all three phases of the game” says head coach Cody Matthewson. “We did a great job of getting some offensive production. I think we had 31 offensive plays and averaged 13.5 yards per play. Our defense continues to do a fantastic job. We gave up 40 yards of total offense. Our run defense has been pretty stout as of late.” Matthewson adds, “Chuck Crawford was 6/7 with PAT’s, we had a blocked punt, then Cayden Jensen had an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown…All in all, I’m pretty proud of the way we played.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Audubon eager for a test in top five showdown with CAM

(Audubon) You may have heard about this game…Audubon and CAM meet in a Week 5 showdown. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top five. KSOM will have coverage on Friday beginning with the In the Huddle show at 5:15. Live video of the game will be available at WesternIowaToday.com. There’s no denying that a lot of eyes and ears will be focused on the matchup between the Wheelers and the Cougars. “We preach to our kids one game at a time, but there’s no secret we’ve openly talked about this matchup in the middle of the season. I’m sure they have.” Audubon coach Sean Birks says, “When preseason rankings came out I’m sure that’s one people had circled as one that would probably dictate the district title. It’s lived up to the hype so far. We’ve both done what we’ve needed to get through. It should be an exciting environment on Friday night. That’s for sure.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Undefeated Riverside takes on AHSTW on Friday Night

(Oakland) #5 Riverside takes a 4-0 record into a week five Class A District #7 football game against AHSTW on Friday night at Avoca. The Bulldogs are coming off a 24-0 win over Sidney; Head Coach Darrell Frain says the team overcame adversity. He said some of the things they thought would work didn’t and had to make some adjustments during the game.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Woodbury Central#Kuemper Catholic#Panthers#Ikm Manning
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 42nd at Illinois State in 22:33. UNI’s second runner. Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. -Grand View beat MidAmerica Nazarene 47-21. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Doane 38-0. Kingery intercepted a pass and returned it 24 yards. Cale Billheimer, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Next meet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with former Anita and Audubon coach Jim Willet

(Audubon) Jim Willet spent 10 years in Anita and 20 years in Audubon coaching football. He’s our guest this week on “Why I Coach.”. The Cincinnati, OH native played his college football at what is now known as Truman State in Missouri. He worked in the business world for a couple of years before getting into coaching. “I was in Sioux City working and I had the opportunity to help John Dornan at Morningside. He got in touch with me and asked me if I wanted to coach. He was just starting there at Morningside in 1975. I helped him that year and then he helped my get a graduate assistantship at South Dakota State with John Gregory and I worked with John Gregory for a year.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Girl’s 8th at Marshalltown Swim Meet

(Marshalltown) Lexi Reynolds finished first in one race and second in another to lead the Atlantic girl’s swim team to an eighth-place finish at Marshalltown on Saturday. Reynolds won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:42.04 and finished second place in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:06.16.
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Northern Iowa rolls in home opener

(Cedar Falls) The UNI Panthers posted a 44-3 football win over St. Thomas (MN) on Saturday. Minnesota transfer Benny Sapp III, whose father played cornerback for the Iowa Hawkeyes and UNI Panthers, intercepted two passes. The Panther defense forced four takeaways and St. Thomas managed just 105 yards (79 passing and 26 rushing) of total offense.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Week 4 High School Football Stats

The Cougars move to 4-0. Lane Spieker scored on seven of his 15 carries with 289 yards, an average of 19.3 per rush. He also completed 5/7 passes for 98 yards and one TD. Austin Williams contributed 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on six attempts. Williams also intercepted two passes. Keegan Croghan ran four time for 38 yards and a score. Colby Rich caught four passes for 75 yards and one TD. Rich boomed a 40 yard punt. Jack Follmann had a 40 yard touchdown catch from Ethan Follmann. Joe Kauffman posted seven tackles including six solos and two tackles for loss.
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Ballard blanks Atlantic 48-0

(Huxley) Ashton Hermann led Ballard in the air and on the ground in a 48-0 win over Atlantic in a non-district football game at Huxley on Friday night. The senior quarterback completed 9-15 passes for 188-yards, and three touchdowns, and carried the ball ten times for 139 yards, and two touchdowns. For Atlantic, Caden Andersen completed 7-12 passes for 24 yards, Ethan Sturm was on the receiving end of three passes for 11 yards, and Dante Hedrington carried the ball 17 times for 17 yards.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cyclones bounce back at UNLV

(Las Vegas) Iowa State took a step towards easing some of the concerns about their offense with a 48-3 win against UNLV. The Cyclones took to the road on Saturday and posted 486 yards of offense. Brock Purdy went 21/24 passing for 288 yards, 3 TD’s, and no interceptions. Breece Hall found the end zone twice on 21 carries for 100 yards. Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 133 yards and two TD’s. Charlie Kolar added a scoring grab among his four catches for 69 yards.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Goodson runs for 153 yards, 3 TDs in No. 5 Iowa’s victory

(Iowa City, AP) Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 3-0. They have won nine straight games overall and 14 straight nonconference games. Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring. The Hawkeyes’ defense got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times. Kent State is 1-2.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy