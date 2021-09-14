UC Davis Professor Says Impact of Proposition 12 Won’t Be Catastrophic
How much will Proposition 12 cost the U.S. pork industry? It’s a question many are trying to find answers for right now. AgriTalk host Chip Flory brought this up on Monday during an interview with Richard Sexton, University of California, Davis distinguished professor of agriculture and resource economics, who recently completed an economic study to answer that question about California’s animal welfare proposition set to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2022.www.porkbusiness.com
