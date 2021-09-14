MONTCO Careers – Bryn Mawr Trust

Image via Bryn Mawr Trust.

For 130 years, the professionals at Bryn Mawr Trust have focused on being a trusted partner in helping individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create, manage, preserve, and transfer wealth. Newsweek named Bryn Mawr Trust America’s Best Bank in Pennsylvania this year in the Small Bank Division.

Branch Service Manager

This position is responsible for managing branch activities, including building client relationships, sales, office operations, workflow, staff management, and general administration. The person will spend 85 percent of their time within the branch servicing new and existing clients to deepen relationships.

The ideal candidate will possess three to five years of banking, sales, and customer service experience, including supervisory experience; and computer skills, and proficiency with technology and software. A bachelor’s degree is preferred.

Learn more about the Branch Service Manager position at Bryn Mawr Trust .

Commercial Banking Portfolio Manager

This position partners with Relationship Managers and Commercial Loan Specialists to help manage Commercial Real Estate or Commercial and Industrial Banking account relationships. Responsibilities include performing preliminary financial analyses needed to make credit decisions, contributing to the group loan decision process based on evaluation of credit risk and other key factors, and supporting the commercial banking team.

The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, Economics, or equivalent work experience, and five-plus years of commercial banking or related experience. Advanced knowledge of commercial and/or related lending is required.

Learn more about the Commercial Banking Portfolio Manager position at Bryn Mawr Trust .

Customer Care Representative

This position is responsible for delivering exceptional client experience to all clients, both internal and external, through all delivery channels (telephone, e-mail, and electronic). Responsible for answering incoming telephone calls and electronic communications related to client accounts and transactions, products and services, and digital support for online and mobile banking.

The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in Business or Finance, or comparable experience, and a minimum of three years of experience in Banking Operations, including direct experience in inbound call centers/customer contact.

Learn more about the Customer Care Representative position at Bryn Mawr Trust.