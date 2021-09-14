CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon looking to hire 4,900 workers in Colorado starting now

By Aldo Svaldi
Daily Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail giant Amazon is on the hunt for 4,900 additional workers in Colorado, nearly split between metro Denver and Colorado Springs. In Pueblo, e-commerce support firm Radial announced Tuesday it wants to add more than 500 customer service agents to help its clients deal with the holiday crush. And UPS and the U.S. Postal Service are looking to add hundreds of hires in the coming weeks in Colorado.

