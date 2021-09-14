Security Fears & Remote Work Drive Continued 2FA Adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) network security (NWS) market finds that the increasing acceptance of remote work and adoption of cloud, the remote workplace, collaboration, and security are driving growth. The emergency adoption of remote work due to the pandemic has led to investments in upgrading security control systems to protect remote employees. Additionally, the increased number of highly sophisticated cyber-attacks (organized or government-backed) on critical infrastructure and government organizations is driving organizations and businesses in the region to increase their investment in cybersecurity technologies to strengthen their threat detection and response capabilities. As a result, the buoyant market is estimated to hit $7.32 billion by 2025 from $5.12 billion in 2020, registering steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.
