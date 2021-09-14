CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Fears & Remote Work Drive Continued 2FA Adoption

By Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dark Reading
 8 days ago

A quarter of the population in the United States and the United Kingdom who had not encountered two-factor authentication (2FA) two years ago have now used the technology at least once in 2021, according to a biennial study conducted by Cisco System's Duo Labs. The census-representative survey found more than...

www.darkreading.com

