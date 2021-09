The Mayor of London has launched a new fund to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees in London, following a flood of donations from people across the city.Sadiq Khan announced the “London Refugee Response” – which will enable more people and organisations to donate funds in a cohesive manner to help refugees build a new life in the capital – at the Lewisham Donation Hub on Tuesday morning.Mr Khan said: “I’m immensely proud that our city has once again demonstrated that we are welcoming and open to all. The response from Londoners has been incredible and I’d like to thank...

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO