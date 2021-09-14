Santa Monica launches biggest-ever Hispanic Heritage month celebrations
Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Santa Monica with a jam-packed agenda of events organized around the themes of “Cultura, Comunidad y Comercio.”. The month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and aims to explore Latino identities and experiences through the lens of culture, community and the economy. The Latino community has a longstanding and influential presence in Santa Monica, where currently approximately 16 percent of residents and 30 percent of staff members are of Hispanic or Latino ancestry.www.smdp.com
