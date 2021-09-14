Scary Side Hustle: Get Paid $1300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies

Just as the angst of playwrights is potentially infinite, so too is the number of plays about big, fractious families. It’s the most reliable tradition of American dramaturgy we’ve got: generational tensions and long-simmering personal resentments come to a head as everyone gets together for an event like the holidays, a wedding or a funeral, with any uncomfortable boyfriends, girlfriends or in-laws forced into the role of reluctant interloper. Theater being predominantly written by people living in New York, that dynamic often reiterates itself through setting, as a city-dweller returns to their outer-metro childhood home or the loved ones they’ve left behind come back to visit. Distant fathers, overbearing mothers, sibling rivals, abuse, yelling, tears — it’s such stuff as Pulitzers are made of, from Inge to Albee to Shepard to Wilson.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO