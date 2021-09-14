CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Declines on Slowing Inflation, Sterling Upside Breakout

By ActionForex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar drops broadly after data shows declining headline consumer inflation in the US, and even quicker fall in core CPI. It’s adding to the Fed’s case that prior surge in inflation was just transitory. DOW futures responde rather positively to the news. Strengthening risk appetite could put Yen under some pressure too. Meanwhile, Sterling is currently the strongest one for today, but there is prospect of a rebound in commodity currencies today.

