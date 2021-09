As the San Diego Padres find themselves in an unexpected battle to secure the final Wild Card berth, they need their star players to step up even more. That is especially the case with a rotation that has generally disappointed throughout the entire 2021 campaign. However, while the Padres were not getting the pitching they expected over the first part of the season, Yu Darvish had been exactly what they hoped for.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO