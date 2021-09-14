Northwestern in the NFL week one: Newsome and Slater have impressive debuts

Well, it’s that time of the year again. With the NFL season kicking off this past weekend, it’s now time to check in on how former Northwestern Wildcats are performing in the NFL. Northwestern had a historic draft class last year, with both Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome II being selected in the first round. Three additional 2020 ‘Cats made their way into NFL organizations. Let’s see how the former Wildcats are faring at the next level.