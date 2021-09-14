CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Northwestern in the NFL week one: Newsome and Slater have impressive debuts

By Michael Barthelemy
insidenu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s that time of the year again. With the NFL season kicking off this past weekend, it’s now time to check in on how former Northwestern Wildcats are performing in the NFL. Northwestern had a historic draft class last year, with both Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome II being selected in the first round. Three additional 2020 ‘Cats made their way into NFL organizations. Let’s see how the former Wildcats are faring at the next level.

www.insidenu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Blake Gallagher
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Texans#Chiefs#American Football#Northwestern#The Northwestern Browns#Pro Football Focus#Pff College#Lt#The Los Angeles Chargers#Ohio State#Cbs Sports#Wildcat#Chargers#Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints#Rb Jjtbc#Wft
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Clear Message For Everyone

Aaron Rodgers sent a clear message to the football world on his Instagram Story on Wednesday evening. The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was the subject of a lot of speculation this offseason. Rodgers was rumored to want a trade and there was plenty of speculation about the reason why. Some suggested that Rodgers’ relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t the greatest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy