Mt. Juliet approves rezoning for Lebanon Road commercial development
Mt. Juliet Commissioners approved a rezoning request for property on Lebanon Road just inside the city limits that will likely become a commercial retail center. The original rezoning request for the 12-acre property, known as the Pile McCluskey property, included a request for commercial retail center and single-family residential zoning. The retail rezoning request was for property immediately adjacent to Lebanon Road and the housing request was for the portion of the property further north.www.wilsonpost.com
Comments / 0