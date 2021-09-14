CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet approves rezoning for Lebanon Road commercial development

By XAVIER SMITH xsmith@mainstreetmediatn.com
wilsonpost.com
 9 days ago

Mt. Juliet Commissioners approved a rezoning request for property on Lebanon Road just inside the city limits that will likely become a commercial retail center. The original rezoning request for the 12-acre property, known as the Pile McCluskey property, included a request for commercial retail center and single-family residential zoning. The retail rezoning request was for property immediately adjacent to Lebanon Road and the housing request was for the portion of the property further north.

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Mount Juliet, TN
Government
Mount Juliet, TN
Business
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Mt Juliet Commissioners
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy