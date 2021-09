BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mabinu Putu is now officially an American citizen of the United States of America. She joined just a handful of others at a naturalization ceremony at Fort McHenry Saturday. “I felt like a brand new person. It was beautiful out there,” she said. Her husband went through the process just a few years ago, after leaving Liberia in the midst of a civil war some 20 years earlier. “To finally land at that moment, it was that burst of emotion,” Matthew Putu said. Also happening Saturday was a U.S. Army enlistment ceremony, fitting as this is a part of the Defenders Day celebration....

