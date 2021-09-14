CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protest over University of Kansas assault claims draws crowd

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student. The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday night protest outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations over the weekend. The university’s spokeswoman said Tuesday the university takes all allegations of sexual violence seriously and has robust processes to investigate them. A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

