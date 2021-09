Republicans have declared war on President Joe Biden’s plan to mandate vaccinations against the coronavirus. They say Biden’s plan—which covers federal workers, health care workers, government contractors, and companies that employ 100 or more people—violates individual rights and exceeds the president’s constitutional authority. It’s a serious argument, but it isn’t being seriously presented. Instead, Biden’s opponents are arguing both sides of every question. They’re doing anything they can to obstruct a solution as the virus kills thousands of people each week.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO