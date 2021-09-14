This, that and the other

If the Orioles thought playing an interleague series this late in the season would provide an opponent just playing out the string - well, that was not an accurate thought. Tonight, the Orioles begin a three-game series at Philadelphia and the Phillies desperately need wins. Philadelphia (76-73) began play Sunday just one game behind Atlanta for the National League East lead. But they lost 3-2 to the Mets while the Braves (77-70) blanked San Francisco 3-0. So the Phillies begin this series two games out in the NL East with 13 to play. The Phillies are also in the hunt for the second NL wild card spot. That is held by St. Louis, which is three games ahead of Cincinnati and 3 1/2 up on the Phillies and San Diego.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO