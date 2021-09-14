CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo excels as embodiment of Guardiola's vision at City

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

There were stages during the offseason when it appeared Bernardo Silva’s four-year spell at Manchester City might be coming to an end. City manager Pep Guardiola even said publicly that the Portugal midfielder wanted to leave and Bernardo’s name was regularly touted as a makeweight during City’s attempts to sign a marquee striker. However, City has gone into the season without a recognized striker and Bernardo has hung around for another season. He has started it as perhaps City’s best player. He might embody Guardiola’s vision and approach more than anyone because of his technical ability on the ball and his relentless work rate off it.

Pep Guardiola
Bernardo Silva
Portugal
