Canada's Fall Forecast Predicts That Winter Is Coming Early For Quite A Few Provinces

(KNSI) — Wednesday marks the first day of fall as the autumnal equinox officially occurs at 2:20 p.m. Central time. With the hot, dry summer Minnesota saw, punctuated by one of the wettest Augusts on record, meteorologist Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Chanhassen says short-range models are showing mostly normal fall weather patterns. Carletta says we will see highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with some slight dips here and there. Aside from some chances of rain at the end of the week, Carletta says longer-range models are showing “things are looking more to be on the warmer than normal and drier than normal side, so more [of] what we saw over much of the summer, even if we did get a little wetter at the end.”

CHANHASSEN, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO