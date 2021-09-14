CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Canada's Fall Forecast Predicts That Winter Is Coming Early For Quite A Few Provinces

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weather Network has released Canada's fall forecast and it turns out the season is expected to end early for quite a few provinces as winter weather bursts onto the scene. According to the new forecast, most of Canada should see near-normal or above-normal temperatures during the fall — with the warmest weather extending from Ontario all the way to Newfoundland — but that won't last for long.

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Wyoming

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Wyoming

The Farmers’ Almanac has been predicting winter weather for more than 100 years, and while their record isn’t perfect, their long-term forecast are often used to prepare for the months ahead. What does Winter 2021-2022 have in store for Wyoming? No surprises here – brutally cold temperatures, snowfall, and some difficulty traveling through the state. […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Wyoming appeared first on Only In Your State.
WYOMING STATE
knsiradio.com

Forecasters Predicting Warmer, Drier Weather Patterns for Fall

(KNSI) — Wednesday marks the first day of fall as the autumnal equinox officially occurs at 2:20 p.m. Central time. With the hot, dry summer Minnesota saw, punctuated by one of the wettest Augusts on record, meteorologist Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Chanhassen says short-range models are showing mostly normal fall weather patterns. Carletta says we will see highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with some slight dips here and there. Aside from some chances of rain at the end of the week, Carletta says longer-range models are showing “things are looking more to be on the warmer than normal and drier than normal side, so more [of] what we saw over much of the summer, even if we did get a little wetter at the end.”
CHANHASSEN, MN
Narcity

It's The First Day Of Fall & Of Course, There's Already A Snowfall Warning In Canada

It's the first day of fall in Canada but some parts of the country apparently missed the memo and have skipped ahead to winter!. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning on September 22 for areas along the Dempster Highway in Yukon and 10 to 15 centimetres of snow with local accumulations of 20 centimetres is expected. According to The Weather Network, this is the first snowfall warning of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Is Coming#Eastern Canada#Provinces#Atlantic Canada#Fall Forecast Predicts#The Weather Network#Canadian
Narcity

Canada Is Getting A Brand New Loonie This Week & It’s Seriously Pretty (PHOTO)

Check your change this week! Canada is getting a brand new $1 coin and millions of colourful and uncoloured versions will begin circulating across the country as of Wednesday. Sharing details of the new loonie on September 22, the Royal Canadian Mint explained that it has been designed to commemorate the Klondike Gold Rush, 125 years ago.
AMERICAS
Narcity

This Toronto Park Has Breathtaking Fall Views & A Trail Lined With Apple Trees

Lace up those hiking boots. If you're already dreaming about those fall colours, then you'll want to plan a trip to this stunning spot in Toronto this season. Rouge National Urban Park is a nature oasis that boasts forested trails, valleys, wetlands and more. The area explodes with colour every fall, and it's definitely worth exploring.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Narcity

Ontario Storms Just Won't Quit & Over 20,000 People Are Now Without Power

An ongoing series of Ontario storms will bring torrential downpours and the possibility of localized flooding today as thousands of residents remain without power. According to Hydro One, over 22,000 of its customers are currently without power with crews attempting to respond despite the heavy rain and stormy conditions. UPDATE:...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Vaccine Passports Are In Effect But The Website Is Already Having Tech Issues

Ontario's vaccine passports officially kicked off on September 22, meaning Ontarians will have to show their proof of vaccination to enter certain settings. These include public places like restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, sporting events, and other select indoor spaces. Enhanced vaccine certificates with their own QR codes won't officially be available until October 22 when the government rolls out its verifier app, so in the meantime, Ontarians are asked to print off their documents and show their proof of vaccination on paper, or keep a digital copy of their vax receipt on their phone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Narcity

Ontario Vaccine Passports Officially Start Today & Here's The Rundown

Vaccine certificates officially start today in Ontario, and you'll need to show proof of full vaccination with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (having had your last dose at least 14 days ago) before entering some public spaces. Public spaces requiring proof of vaccination include indoor restaurants, bars, nightclubs, concerts,...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy