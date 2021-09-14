Canada's Fall Forecast Predicts That Winter Is Coming Early For Quite A Few Provinces
The Weather Network has released Canada's fall forecast and it turns out the season is expected to end early for quite a few provinces as winter weather bursts onto the scene. According to the new forecast, most of Canada should see near-normal or above-normal temperatures during the fall — with the warmest weather extending from Ontario all the way to Newfoundland — but that won't last for long.www.narcity.com
