Celebrate Fall at the Annual Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down Festival

One of our favorite fall festivals is just around the corner! The quaint town of Aynor, South Carolina, celebrates its 40th Annual Harvest Hoe-Down Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Aynor Town Park (600 South Main Street, Aynor). This family-friendly event features a variety of musical entertainment throughout the day, children’s activities and hundreds of vendors. It all starts off with the parade at 10 a.m. The parade usually lasts around an hour and has a Grand Marshall, antique tractors and cars, local bands, mascots, ROTC units, fun floats and plenty of candy (as my son would probably have me note).