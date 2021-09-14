CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj’s Anti-Vax Twitter Rant Causes Massive Stir

By Owen Hodgson
uncrazed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj has said that she will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine until she has “done enough research”. The rapper posted a series of tweets overnight on September 13, discussing the COVID-19 vaccine after fans noticed that her last public appearance was over a year ago. “I have an...

www.uncrazed.com

Nicki Minaj Isn’t Going to the 2021 Met Gala After Testing Positive for COVID-19: ‘If I Get Vaccinated It Won’t [Be] for the Met’

Get well soon. Nicki Minaj took to social media to clear up speculation about why she won’t appear at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13. After a fan tweeted that Minaj, 38, “seems to be scared of covid” on Monday — and that’s why she hasn’t been attending events recently – the singer clarified that she was looking out for her son.
Rihanna bonds with Nicki Minaj's son in new photos

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rihanna spent time with Nicki Minaj and her son over the weekend. Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, enjoyed a double date with Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy. Minaj shared photos on Instagram that showed herself with Petty, their son, Rihanna...
Nicki Minaj
Drake
Nicki Minaj's Tucker Carlson Tweet Sparks Internet Meltdown

Most people probably didn't have Nicki Minaj praising Tucker Carlson on their 2021 bingo card, but it's the world we're living in. On Sept. 13, Minaj faced widespread criticism after tweeting, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." (The rapper later tweeted that she skipped the Met Gala because she "didn't want to travel" with her young son.)
Nicki Minaj Just Disrespected An Elder

Update (Sept. 14, 2021): The blowback around Nicki Minaj's decision not to get vaccinated — which she publicized in the wake of the Met Gala's vaccination requirement — is getting ugly. In a Monday tweet, the 38-year-old rapper revealed she's opting out of getting the vaccine until she has more...
Woman Suing Nicki Minaj Claims She Was Threatened With Bounty

After suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment, Jennifer Hough is speaking out further. Hough — who accused Petty of rape in a 1995 case that resulted in Petty’s conviction for first-degree attempted rape — appeared on The Real on September 22 to detail her allegations against Minaj and Petty, who she claims tried to bribe her and her family to recant her rape accusation against Petty. “I’m tired of being afraid,” she told co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais. Discussing her current lawsuit, Hough said she received “threats” from associates of Minaj after continuing to refuse to recant her accusation. “The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap. And I still kept saying no,” Hough said. “The last message I received was that I should’ve taken the money ’cause they’re going to use that money to put on my head.” While the alleged $20,000 bribe is detailed in the lawsuit, the bounty is a new claim. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you,” Hough added. “And that’s what they did.”
Yung Bleu Teases Nicki Minaj Collaboration After Shooting His Shot On Twitter

Yung Bleu is on the rise following the release of his debut studio album Moon Boy. People are paying attention to the 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star and with that comes an opportunity to work with other artists. In June, Yung Bleu made it loud and clear on Twitter how much of a fan he was of Nicki Minaj and wanted to get on a song with her. Now it looks like he may have gotten his wish.
Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Pulled Out of Her VMAs Performance

Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pulling out of her upcoming performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She announced the news on Twitter in response to a fan who asked "Are you performing at the VMAs ??????" "I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day," Nicki said,...
What’s Going On With Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Controversy?

It was the tweet seen round the world: On Monday, while a significant cross section of the entertainment industry was busy getting ready for the 2021 Met gala, rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to explain why she wouldn’t be attending the event. (Spoiler: It was seemingly vaccine related.) From there, Minaj’s tweets took on a life of their own—and we’re here to break it all down for you.
Nicki Minaj Will Not Be Attending Tonight's Met Gala: Report

UPDATE:Nicki Minaj confirms via Twitter that she will not be in attendance at tonight's Met Gala because of their vaccination requirement. Tweeting "if I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now," Nicki has clarified any and all confusion about whether or not she will be at the Met Gala.
Nicki Minaj Accuses The White House of Capping During Instagram Live Rant

Nicki Minaj is now saying the White House is capping after they claimed they did not invite her for a visit. Minaj is not backing down and is sticking by her initial tweet claiming The White House invited her to speak with the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy after she tweeted that headassery claiming a friend of her cousin became impotent or as a Trinidadian TV host called it had a “flat tire.” Both the CDC and even the Health Minister of Trinidad & Tobago had to waste time and debunk.
Nicki Minaj drops out of Sunday's VMAs

The rapper wasn't an officially announced performer for Sunday's ceremony, but her tweet Thursday suggested she had something planned. "I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day," Minaj tweeted. "But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby." MTV has yet to comment.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s harassment accuser speaks out

A woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband for alleged harassment is “tired of being afraid” of them. Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit against the ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker and her spouse Kenneth Petty last month claiming they tried to bribe her and her family into recanting the 1995 allegation of rape she made against the music industry professional, resulting in him being convicted of attempted rape, and she has now explained she decided to take action after receiving “threats” from associates of the 38-year-old singer.
Black Twitter calls out Nicki Minaj for implying husband’s accuser is white

Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s accuser, appeared in her first on-camera interview on ‘The Real’ Wednesday morning. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in. After a bombshell interview on The Real, Black Twitter is calling out Nicki Minaj for implying that her husband’s accuser was white in a resurfaced audio clip from Queen Radio.
Nicki Minaj’s vaccine claims debunked by Trinidad health minister

It looks like Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't the only official who is refuting Nicki Minaj's recent comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Trinidad and Tobago health minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh is, too. Earlier this week, Nicki, who was born in Trinidad, shared with fans that one of the reasons she did...
