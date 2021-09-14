Sonos' new Beam soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, updated grille and HDMI eARC

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you love the theater experience and are keen on bringing that same immersive sound into your living room, the best way to do it is with a Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar. Dolby Atmos uses different sound levels to trick your ears into thinking you're hearing true surround sound, despite coming from straight in front of you. One of the very best soundbars you can buy is the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, which is our Step Up pick for the best upgrade Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy. Right now, you can get one of the best deals we've seen on the Ambeo thanks to a 20 percent savings at Sennheiser, taking the price from $2,500 down to $2,000.

