CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sonos' new Beam soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, updated grille and HDMI eARC

By Britta O'Boyle
Pocket-lint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has introduced a new version of its Beam soundbar featuring support for Dolby Atmos, a new processor and an updated grille. The second generation of the Beam soundbar features the same acousitic architecture as the first generation model, meaning you'll find five Class-D digital amplifiers, four elliptical mid-woofers, one tweeter and three passive radiators, but it has a faster CPU and improved speaker arrays.

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Bose unveils its first Dolby Atmos speaker, the Smart Soundbar 900

Bose has unveiled its first Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Smart Soundbar 9000, which offers a choice of smart assistants in addition to Wi-Fi music streaming. The Bose features HDMI connectivity as well as Wi-Fi (Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2) and two-way Bluetooth streaming. Like the 700 it offers a choice of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and will work with other Bose speakers using the Music app.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

One of the Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars Is $500 off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you love the theater experience and are keen on bringing that same immersive sound into your living room, the best way to do it is with a Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar. Dolby Atmos uses different sound levels to trick your ears into thinking you're hearing true surround sound, despite coming from straight in front of you. One of the very best soundbars you can buy is the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, which is our Step Up pick for the best upgrade Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy. Right now, you can get one of the best deals we've seen on the Ambeo thanks to a 20 percent savings at Sennheiser, taking the price from $2,500 down to $2,000.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sony’s HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar takes aim at Sonos and Bose

Hot on the heels of the release of its pricey $1,300 flagship HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, Sony is back with a more affordable option. The $900 HT-A5000 packs almost as many features as its more expensive sibling, but does so in a smaller, lighter, and more wallet-friendly form. At that price, it goes head-to-head with the $800 Sonos Arc and the newly released $900 Bose Smart Soundbar 900, both of which can add Dolby Atmos to any TV in your home. The A5000 is expected to be available in the early fall 2021.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grille#Hdmi#Soundbar#Acousitic#Sonos Beam#Dolby Atmos Music#Squirrel Widget 6072193
Apple Insider

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay 2 & Dolby Atmos now available

Base has released its latest TV speaker, the Smart Soundbar 900, which arrives with Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2 support in tow. The new Smart Soundbar 900 takes aim at Sonos and Sony, both dominant in the soundbar space. Dolby Atmos support is a first for Bose and it connects to your TV with a single cable, either eARC or optical.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Sony HT-A5000 soundbar brings Dolby Atmos for 5.1.2 surround sound setup

(Pocket-lint) - Got your eyes (and ears) on a new soundbar setup? Sony has just announced its HT-A5000, a Dolby Atmos-sporting 'bar which, at £800/€900, sits below that critical four-figure price point. However, it won't be released until 2022. But if you can wait it out, what can you expect?...
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Dolby partners with infotainment specialist Cinemo to bring Dolby Atmos to cars

Night cruises are poised to become more immersive as Dolby has partnered with in-car infotainment specialists Cinemo to bring Dolby Atmos to vehicles. Revealed by Dolby at this year’s IAA mobility conference (7 to 9 September), the partnership is said to accelerate the integration of Dolby Atmos immersive audio into automobiles.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Dolby announces new partnership to drive Dolby Atmos Music into your car

Dolby has announced a collaboration with Cinemo which (hopefully) marks the beginning of a car audio revolution - one in which Dolby Atmos works its spatial audio magic inside vehicles. Dolby Atmos Music should, in theory, provide drivers with a more immersive listening experience when listening to their favourite tunes.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Verge

Sony’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar has a much more sensible price

I recently reviewed Sony’s flagship 2021 Dolby Atmos soundbar, the HT-A7000, and found it to be a fantastic performer made even better by two passthrough inputs that offer support for HDMI 2.1 features like 4K gaming at 120Hz. But with a price of $1,300 (and that’s before adding rear surrounds and a sub), Sony’s latest and greatest isn’t going to be practical for everyone. So with that in mind, the company is today announcing a cheaper, smaller model called the HT-A5000 that costs $899.99.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Paramount+ has quietly upgraded more movies to 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos

Great news for home cinema lovers (and potentially worrying news for Netflix): a gaggle of new movies are now available in glorious 4K on Paramount+. The American-owned subscription video on-demand streaming service only launched in the US in March, but it is coming to Sky in 2022 meaning that Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will get free access to it. And now, it has casually upgraded a slew of movies in its streaming library to 4K Ultra HD resolution.
MOVIES
SlashGear

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 combines spatial audio tech and Dolby Atmos

Audio company Bose has introduced its new Smart Soundbar 900, a long speaker for your home entertainment system. The model packs Bose’s spatial audio technology, offering an audio experience that seemingly projects different aspects of the audio to various parts of the room. A ‘comparable’ experience is offered even if the source doesn’t offer Dolby Atmos audio.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Sonos confirms Dolby Atmos music support coming "later this year"

(Pocket-lint) - Owners of the Sonos Arc and/or new Sonos Beam (Gen 2) will be able to stream Dolby Atmos music before the end of 2021. Sonos has confirmed it will add support for Dolby Atmos music streaming, plus Ultra HD tracks via Amazon Music "later this year". The platform will also gain support for decoding DTS Digital Surround Sound - something much-requested by the AV community.
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Creative Stage 360 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

When it comes to soundbars, consumers tend to think massive systems that run the length of a flatscreen TV, meant to support movies and music, placed in the living room. Oh, and don’t forget slightly pricey investments. Singapore’s Creative, who pioneered audio for computers, is on a slightly different track, with a soundbar that fits on your computer table and is one of a few brands committed to making affordable, reliable yet outstanding speakers.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 boasts Dolby Atmos in a compact design

Bose has announced the Smart Soundbar 900, the replacement for its flagship Bose Smart Soundbar 700. It costs a little more – around $100 more – and it’s very slightly larger than the 700, but it still remains smaller and lighter than other Dolby Atmos soundbars, such as the Sonos Arc.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Launching a Dolby Atmos Music-Centric Label

Petaluma, CA (September 7, 2021)—Michael James is not one to slow down. While he’s worked with acts like New Radicals, Hole, Eric Church, Jane’s Addiction, Chicago, Edwin McCain and others over the years—with the ensuing gold and platinum awards to show for it—these days, he mixes upwards of 250 songs a year for acts around the world, working from his home base in Petaluma, CA. When COVID lockdowns brought the music industry to a standstill last year, James characteristically kept moving, tracking a guitarist he hadn’t worked with in a while: himself. The result was a pandemic-year concept album, Shelter in Place; due out September 24, it is also serving as the trial run for his newly revived artist development label, Alternator Records.
PETALUMA, CA
Engadget

Sony debuts a more affordable HDMI 2.1 Atmos soundbar

Sony debuted its latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar in July. The HT-A7000 is also the first of the company's soundbars to support 360 Reality Audio. The device is premium in every way, from connectivity options that include both 8K and 4K/120fps passthrough right down to the $1,300 price tag. If you don't want to spend that much, but still crave the same features, Sony announced another home theater speaker today. The HT-A5000 is a 5.1.2-channel soundbar that offers nearly all of the same bells and whistles as the A7000, but for $400 less.
ELECTRONICS
Detroit Free Press

How to pre-order the new Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Sonos has unveiled a new version of its lauded Sonos Beam soundbar, a top perfomer and one of the most popular devices in the Sonos speaker ecosystem. The new Beam has some impressive tricks up its sleeve, including Dolby Atmos support. It's available for pre-order now for $449 and shipping globally on October 5th.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Which Xbox Series X|S games have Dolby Atmos support?

Dolby Atmos is the last word in home theater performance, and it’s now on consoles thanks to Xbox. It brings a more immersive sound to your gaming sessions, so you feel like you’re part of the action. Think being able to pick out where someone is shooting you from, or...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy