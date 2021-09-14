Sonos' new Beam soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, updated grille and HDMI eARC
(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has introduced a new version of its Beam soundbar featuring support for Dolby Atmos, a new processor and an updated grille. The second generation of the Beam soundbar features the same acousitic architecture as the first generation model, meaning you'll find five Class-D digital amplifiers, four elliptical mid-woofers, one tweeter and three passive radiators, but it has a faster CPU and improved speaker arrays.www.pocket-lint.com
