Michigan State

Issues & Ale: Michigan Politics Roundtable

 9 days ago

Even though we’re a year away from statewide elections, politics in Michigan are heating up. Republicans are throwing their hats in the ring to challenge Gretchen Whitmer for governor, the state’s redistricting commission has been sued because it’s unlikely to meet deadlines for drawing new districts, and the Legislature and the governor are trying to hammer out a budget by the end of the month to avoid a partial government shutdown.

