Thieves Drive Van Into Fells Point 7-Eleven, Take ATM, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of four suspects drove a van into the front of a Fells Point 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning and made off with the store’s ATM, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Around 4:32 a.m., the group hit the 7-Eleven store in the 1600 block of Thames Street, located in the heart of the neighborhood’s historic retail and bar area. Once inside, they took the ATM and fled the area, police said.

Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

Citywide Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

Police are handling a string of similar ATM thefts, including recent incidents in Hampden and the Inner Harbor .

In 2021 thus far, there have been 23 ATM thefts, compared with 48 at the same point in 2020, according to Baltimore Police Department data.

The department said a partnership with regional law enforcement agencies to share information on ATM thefts has contributed to the decrease.